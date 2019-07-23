Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Republican Centre for Space Communication, Intelsat GS&M sign coop agrt

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 July 2019, 18:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM JSC Republican Centre for Space Communication of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry and Intelsat Global Sales & Marketing Ltd (Intelsat GS&M) signed an agreement on cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«KazSat-2 and KazSat-3 satellites fully cover the country’s need in space communication sector. The Ministry commissioned us to enter the international market and boost the promotion of cooperation between our company and foreign operators,» said CEO of JSC Republican Centre for Space Communication Bauyrzhan Kudabayev.

«The Kazakh company has already signed cooperation agreement with Eutelsat, Russia’s Space Communication state enterprise. The agreement with the Intelsat opens new opportunities and prospects,» he said.

«The resources of Intelsat which has more than 50 communication satellites around the world will enable our customers to use space communication services beyond the coverage areas of the Kazakh satellites placed into orbital positions 58.5 and 85.5°E.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of creation of a joint communication satellite in future and the new opportunities of using Kazakhstan’s Teleport on the ground of Kokterek Space Communication Centre in Almaty region.

According to Bauyrzhan Kudabayev, all these issues will be discussed at the oncoming meeting in Washington in September 2019.

Kazakhstani colleagues invited the representatives of Intelsat GS&M to the annual forum ‘Days of Space in Kazakhstan’ slated for November 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

