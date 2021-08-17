Republic of Korea greets President of Kazakhstan at high level

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Republic of Korea prepared for the state visit of the Kazakh President to the country at the high level and warmly welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Uali shared the video of how the Republic of Korea prepared for the visit via Facebook.

Earlier Kazinform reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Seoul on Monday with a state visit at the invitation of his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in.

President Tokayev became the first foreign leader to visit the Republic of Korea since the start of the global pandemic.

President Tokayev and President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in already held the summit talks and attended the joint press briefing. The Head of State also attended the ceremony honoring historic Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do and other patriots.