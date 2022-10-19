Republic Day festive concert to be held at Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the Republic Day, October 25, a festive concert Merekelik Shashu awaits the residents and guests of the capital. The musical evening will take place at Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, where Astana Opera’s famous soloists and artists of the well-known classical music ensemble Camerata Kazakhstan will perform, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

«First of all, I want to congratulate all of my compatriots on the upcoming Republic Day. If you remember, this day was celebrated as a public holiday from 2001 to 2009. After changes in the law, we stopped celebrating it. This year, at the National Kurultai session, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the initiative to restore the status of the Republic Day as a national holiday, which is again widely celebrated in every corner of Kazakhstan, which we are very pleased about,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

This day holds a special place in the history of our country, because October 25 is the day of the adoption of the declaration on the state sovereignty of Kazakhstan. After the decision of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR from October 25, 1990, Kazakhstan began to be recognized as an independent state. This declaration was the main document on the way to the formation of an independent state. Immediately after its adoption, the country’s borders, state symbols and other important documents were approved.

«As our president said, «It was the first step towards the independence of our country. Therefore, we must annually celebrate Republic Day on October 25 as one of the main holidays of our country.» It is a great honor for us to include in the program works about Kazakhstan, our wonderful Motherland, to give a good mood to our dear listeners on this beautiful day,» the famous opera singer concluded.

At the festive evening, the audience will be able to appreciate the performance of the classical music collective Camerata Kazakhstan under the guidance of the concert’s organizer – the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, Professor Gaukhar Murzabekova. For a quarter of a century, this well-known team has been giving its art to fans not only in our country, but also far beyond its borders. The musicians will perform under the baton of Pavel Tarasevich, principal conductor of the State Chamber Orchestra Camerata Kazakhstan. In addition, violin music performed by the international competitions laureate Yerkebulan Saparbayev will be featured for the audience’s attention. The concert will include works by Kazakh composers and works from the golden collection of world chamber classics.

It should be noted that Astana Opera’s soloists – celebrated baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov, tenor Artur Gabdiyev, soprano Nazym Sagintai – prepared compositions on patriotic themes for the audience.

«I live in an independent country and I believe that today’s great achievements in the cultural sphere are the result of hard work and a comfortable atmosphere created for people of art in Kazakhstan. We have a wonderful opera house, where all conditions for creativity are met. It inspires us and gives us an incentive to grow and develop. As the Republic Day approaches, I feel even more proud of my country. And I congratulate all my compatriots on a wonderful holiday, I wish you all good health and a clear sky overhead,» Astana Opera’s soloist Nazym Sagintai said.





Photo: astanaopera.kz