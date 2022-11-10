Go to the main site
    Reps of Zhiguli Dairabayev’s headquarters met with CIS IPA members

    10 November 2022, 19:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The representatives of the republican headquarters of the presidential candidate, Zhiguli Dairabayev, met with the members of the CIS IPA online, the candidate’s press service reports,

    Deputy head of the CIS IPA Council’s secretariat Ivan Mushket noted that 60 CIS IPA observers will monitor the electoral agitation in Kazakhstan.

    Head of the Republican headquarters of the presidential candidate, Zhiguli Dairabayev, nominated by the Auyl Party said that electrical agitation is underway in all rural settlements in 166 rural districts, 88 cities, including 3 cities of republican significance and 17 regional centres.

    The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on October 21, 2022. The presidential election will be held on November 20.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    2022 Presidential Election
