Reps of Kazakh diaspora in Mongolia sent letter of thanks to President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A letter of thanks from our compatriots in Mongolia was received by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press secretary of the President Berik Uali.

Kazakhstan closed borders and suspended air and road passenger transportation. Students from Mongolia had to stay in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«Representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Mongolia expressed their gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for keeping under his personal control the issues of state support for students studying in Kazakhstan,» Berik Uali ‘s Facebook account reads.