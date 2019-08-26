Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Reps of all existing nuclear-weapon-free zones to gather in Nur Sultan

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
26 August 2019, 21:12
Reps of all existing nuclear-weapon-free zones to gather in Nur Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and the entire world will mark this week the 10th Anniversary of declaring August 29 the International Day Against Nuclear Tests. In view of this, the city of Nur-Sultan will host a seminar on consolidating the efforts of nuclear-weapon-free zones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In the furtherance of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s antinuclear initiative to convene a meeting of nuclear-weapon-free zones, the Foreign Ministry, jointly with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, will organize 28-29 August a seminar on ‘Developing and enhancing consultation mechanisms among the existing nuclear-weapon-free zones.’ The event will bring together representatives of all the existing zones (the Latin America, African, South Pacific, Central Asian, Southeast Asian ones), as well as Mongolia as a country of a unique nuclear-free status, and the interested international organizations, including the IAEA and the CTBTO,» Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told a briefing.

He informed reporters that the event attendees will discuss the main problems, prospects, and ways to strengthen cooperation, will consider proposals for the institutionalization of inter-zonal cooperation.

According to the Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the UN Secretariat in New York will host August 29 the ceremony of presenting Kazakhstan with the instruments of ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) .

It is to be recalled that on 29 August 1991, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, decreed to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site. By the resolution of the UN General Assembly in 2009, the historic day was officially declared the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

Security   Foreign policy    UN   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region