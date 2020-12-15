Go to the main site
    Reps of ADAL Party visit Pavlodar, Almaty and Zhambyl regions

    15 December 2020, 16:40

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Representatives of ADAL Party held a number of meetings across Pavlodar region to discuss the most pressing issues, Kazinform reports.

    Parliamentary candidates Olzhas Ordabayev and Akmaral Bekmurzayeva paid a visit to Shiderty settlement where locals raised several problems, including lack of pharmaceuticals and grassland.

    Reps of the party also visited the cities of Ekibastuz and Aksu where they touched upon the problems of education.

    They also traveled to Almaty and Zhambyl regions to meet potential electorate and discuss what concerns locals.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Elections Political parties
