Repeated shocks recorded in Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded the second earthquake today 636 km southwestwards Almaty in the territory of Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

The quake was recorded at 07:35:54 a.m. Almaty time. The energy class is 11.8. the 5.6 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 20 km. No tremors were felt.

As earlier reported, the 7.0 magnitude jolted Tajikistan, tremors were felt in Almaty.

Photo:ekonomigundemi.com.tr