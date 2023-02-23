Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Repeated shocks recorded in Tajikistan

23 February 2023, 08:07
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded the second earthquake today 636 km southwestwards Almaty in the territory of Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

The quake was recorded at 07:35:54 a.m. Almaty time. The energy class is 11.8. the 5.6 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 20 km. No tremors were felt.

As earlier reported, the 7.0 magnitude jolted Tajikistan, tremors were felt in Almaty.


Photo:ekonomigundemi.com.tr
