    Repatriation flights for Kazakhstanis from Katowice organized – Civil Aviation Committee

    28 February 2022, 10:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani authorities and Air Astana company have decided to organize the repatriation flights for citizens of Kazakhstan from Ukraine due to the situation in the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    According to the committee, the Ministry together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine and Poland as well as Air Astana company looked into the issues of organizing the special flights to repatriate our nationals from Ukraine.

    The first repatriation flight KC 2203 jetted off from Atyrau to Katowice (Poland) earlier this morning at 9:53 am Nur-Sultan time. The A321 air vehicle seats 179 passengers.

    It is planned that the flight will leave Katowice for Atyrau the same day at 10:30 am Katowice time.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

