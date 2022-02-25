Repatriation flight planned for Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine

KYIV. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan plans to repatriate its nationals staying in Ukraine on 25-26 February, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine, a repatriation flight operated by Air Astana airline is planned for the nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The repatriation flight will leave from Katowice, Poland. A visa-free green corridor from the Ukrainian-Polish border to the airport will be granted for the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The nationals of Kazakhstan are kindly asked to gather at the Kazakh Honorary Consulate in Lviv at 3/1, Zamknen Str. or contact the consulate by phone +38 (032) 240-36-70, +38 (067) 989-28-19.

«For additional information please contact Air Astana airline at +38 (050) 051-11-17, +38 (050) 981-54-49,» the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine shared via its Telegram channel.