Repatriation flight for Kazakhstanis from Ukraine likely to be postponed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A repatriation flight for nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Ukraine is likely to be postponed for 27 February, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov said Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Initially, it was planned to repatriate the citizens of Kazakhstan via a special Air Astana flight from an airport in Katowice, Poland earlier this morning. However, two buses with over 120 nationals of Kazakhstan from Kyiv and Lviv, mostly women and children, stuck in a long traffic jam near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Aibek Smadiyarov called on everyone to keep calm as more buses and repatriation flights for Kazakhstanis are planned.

He added that 528 repatriation requests have already been submitted from the nationals of Kazakhstan Kyiv and Kyiv Region (264 people), Odessa Region (30), Kharkiv Region (18), and other major areas in Ukraine. According to Smadiyarov, these figures will change as more and more Kazakhstanis contact the Embassy.

Hotlines for citizens of Kazakhstan in Ukraine have been opened at the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv as well as at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in Dnipro, Lviv, Odessa and Kharkiv also contribute to the repatriation efforts.

Passengers of the repatriation flight are to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border visa-free. They will also be exempt from obligatory quarantine, as well as taking PCR tests and providing vaccination passports.

The nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Ukraine are kindly advised to contact the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv.