Repairs underway on over 90 roads in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Active work is ongoing to reconstruct and repair roads of republican significance in Kazakhstan, KazAvtoZhol senior engineer Talgat Smagulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Reconstruction and repair works are underway on roads of republican significance stretching 7 thousand km,» said Smagulov.

The speaker pointed out that roads of republican significance span 25 thousand kilometers in the country.

«Repair works are to be carried out in 96 sections of republican roads countrywide,» said Smagulov.



