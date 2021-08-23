Go to the main site
    Renowned philologist Sultan Orazalin dies at age 81

    23 August 2021, 11:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Renowned Kazakh philologist Sultan Orazalin has passed away aged 81, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva took to her Instagram account to offer condolences to the family members, relatives, and close ones of late Sultan Orazalin

    In her Instagram post, she said that during his entire life Sultan Orazalin promoted Kazakh literature and culture. She also noted that he worked for the benefit of the native language and national interests, leaving the next generation his creative and scientific heritage.

    «He worked for the prosperity of the country during the first years of independence, was a member of organizations under the Kazakh President and Government. His scientific works on the issues of domestic language policy, art, and culture will remain a meaningful legacy for the future generation,» said the minister on Instagram.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

