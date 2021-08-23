Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Renowned philologist Sultan Orazalin dies at age 81

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 August 2021, 11:50
Renowned philologist Sultan Orazalin dies at age 81

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Renowned Kazakh philologist Sultan Orazalin has passed away aged 81, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva took to her Instagram account to offer condolences to the family members, relatives, and close ones of late Sultan Orazalin

In her Instagram post, she said that during his entire life Sultan Orazalin promoted Kazakh literature and culture. She also noted that he worked for the benefit of the native language and national interests, leaving the next generation his creative and scientific heritage.

«He worked for the prosperity of the country during the first years of independence, was a member of organizations under the Kazakh President and Government. His scientific works on the issues of domestic language policy, art, and culture will remain a meaningful legacy for the future generation,» said the minister on Instagram.


Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year