Renowned Kazakhstani opera singer Maira Mukhamedkyzy has new job

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2021, 08:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World-renowned opera singer Maira Mukhamedkyzy has been appointed the head of the Opera and Ballet Theater in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

According to the Facebook page of the Shymkent information and communications center, first deputy akim of Shymkent city Shyngys Mukan introduced Ms Mukhamedkyzy to the staff of the theater.

Maira Mukhamedkyzy is the Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the first Kazakhstani opera singer to perform at the Grand Opera in Paris.

Maira Mukhamedkyzy was born on May 9, 1969 in the People’s Republic of China.

