Renowned Kazakh designer Berik Ismailov dies

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Renowned Kazakh designer Berik Ismailov has passed away today, MP Dana Nurzhigit confirmed the sad news via Instagram, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post Nurzhigit revealed that Berik Ismailov had been a patriot of his country and it would be hard to imagine the streets of Almaty city without his ateliers.

According to Nurzhigit, during the coronavirus pandemic Ismailov handed out face masks for free with the help of his students.

Since his birth in 1969, Berik Ismailov lived and worked in Almaty city. His clients included famous Kazakh performers.