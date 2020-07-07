Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Renowned Kazakh designer Berik Ismailov dies

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 July 2020, 12:14
Renowned Kazakh designer Berik Ismailov dies

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Renowned Kazakh designer Berik Ismailov has passed away today, MP Dana Nurzhigit confirmed the sad news via Instagram, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post Nurzhigit revealed that Berik Ismailov had been a patriot of his country and it would be hard to imagine the streets of Almaty city without his ateliers.

According to Nurzhigit, during the coronavirus pandemic Ismailov handed out face masks for free with the help of his students.

Since his birth in 1969, Berik Ismailov lived and worked in Almaty city. His clients included famous Kazakh performers.

Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped