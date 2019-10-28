Go to the main site
    Remains of Golden Man sent for analysis to Almaty

    28 October 2019, 21:10

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The remains of the Golden Man discovered recently in Temir district of Aktobe region were sent for an analysis to Almaty.

    According to the representatives of the Regional History Museum, Director of the Institute of Archaeology Baurzhan Baitanayev is expected to come to Aktobe on November 7 and to give a detailed press conference regarding the excavation results.

    As reported before, an ancient burial site with golden items was discovered in the area of Taskopa village in Temir district of Aktobe region. The works began in August. 15 burial sites were found in total.

    «A Golden Man was found in one of them at a depth of 5 meters 70 centimeters. His helmet, belt are covered with gold. We have also found various golden items there. The research will be continued. The burial site dates back to the 5th century BC. It is quite likely that this man was a tribal chief,» Governor of Temir district Zholdas Kalamagambetov said.

    The most famous Golden Man was excavated in Kazakhstan in 1969-1971 at Kurgan burial site. The archeological finding dates back to V-IV centuries BC.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty History of Kazakhstan
