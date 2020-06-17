Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Remaining coronavirus restrictions in Moscow to stay until mid-July - mayor

17 June 2020, 12:18
Remaining coronavirus restrictions in Moscow to stay until mid-July - mayor

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The remaining restrictions, earlier imposed in Moscow amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, will be lifted no earlier than in mid-July, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

«I think that the remaining restrictions will definitely not be lifted before mid-July. This is a two-months transition period, and we don’t want any setbacks,» he said.

On March 5, Moscow was put on the increased alert regime, with subsequent additional restrictions imposed over the coronavirus pandemic, but began lifting them since mid-May due to improvement of the situation. Gradually, many industrial enterprises and construction sites were reopened, as well as multiple state service centers, retail and services industry businesses

Since June 9, Moscow cancelled the self-isolation regime, outdoors schedule and passes for public transport. Beauty parlors and veterinary clinics are open again, restrictions on carsharing, visiting cemeteries are removed, movie studios and research institutes work as usual.

Since June 16, restrictions on general dentistry, libraries, museums, the Zoo will be removed, attending sports events will be allowed again. Besides, summer cafes will reopen, followed by stationary catering businesses. Since June 23, Moscow will reopen fitness clubs and will remove restrictions from kindergartens and social protection offices. Masks and gloves in public places will remain obligatory.

Source: TASS


Coronavirus   Russia   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region