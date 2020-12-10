Go to the main site
    Religious officials honored at 4th National Forum of Imams in Nur-Sultan

    10 December 2020, 15:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Religious officials have received the awards on behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for contributing to the State’s religious policy promotion at the 4th National Forum of Imams, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has played host to the 4th National Forum of Imams to mark 30 years of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

    Addressing the forum, Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev pointed to the selfless and systemic educational work of imams to promote spiritual young people. According to him, the Kazakh interfaith and interethnic accord model has proved itself, noting that religious officials of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan greatly contribute to the strengthening of unity and spiritual consent, peace in society.

    The letter of appreciation was awarded to the country’s Chief Mufti, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly on behalf of the Kazakh President by the Kazakh Secretary of State. The awardees also included Abdizhappar Smanov, Deputy Director of the College-Madrasa «Saryagash» of Turkestan region, Abdimutali Daurenbekov, Director of the College-Madrasa «Aktobe» in the city of Aktobe, and Makhambet Kulmukhammed, Director of the College-Madrasa «Abu Khanifa».

    Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev and Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva received the badges on the occasion of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan’s 30th anniversary.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

