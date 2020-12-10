Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Religious officials honored at 4th National Forum of Imams in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 December 2020, 15:40
Religious officials honored at 4th National Forum of Imams in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Religious officials have received the awards on behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for contributing to the State’s religious policy promotion at the 4th National Forum of Imams, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has played host to the 4th National Forum of Imams to mark 30 years of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

Addressing the forum, Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev pointed to the selfless and systemic educational work of imams to promote spiritual young people. According to him, the Kazakh interfaith and interethnic accord model has proved itself, noting that religious officials of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan greatly contribute to the strengthening of unity and spiritual consent, peace in society.

photo

The letter of appreciation was awarded to the country’s Chief Mufti, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly on behalf of the Kazakh President by the Kazakh Secretary of State. The awardees also included Abdizhappar Smanov, Deputy Director of the College-Madrasa «Saryagash» of Turkestan region, Abdimutali Daurenbekov, Director of the College-Madrasa «Aktobe» in the city of Aktobe, and Makhambet Kulmukhammed, Director of the College-Madrasa «Abu Khanifa».

Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev and Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva received the badges on the occasion of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan’s 30th anniversary.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Events   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek