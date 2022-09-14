Religious leaders’ role grows in times of crises - Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh stated that the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has a key part in restoring inter-civilization dialogue, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We commend this forum, which plays an effective role in restoring inter-civilization dialogue. Religious leaders’ role in people’s lives grows around the world in times of crises, hardship, and turmoil,» said the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance of Saudi Arabia.

The speaker added that the coronavirus crisis and its consequences still post a threat to the world.

Earlier it was reported that the VII Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders kicked off at the Palace of Independence in the Kazakh capital.

The theme of the event was designated as The Role of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Spiritual and Social Development of Human Civilization in the Post-Pandemic Period.



