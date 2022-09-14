Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Religious Congress turns into global dialogue platform, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs
14 September 2022, 15:38

Religious Congress turns into global dialogue platform, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Shaikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, the President’s press service reports.

The Head of State underlined the importance of participation of the representatives of Saudi Arabia, the country where the holiest cities of Islam, Mecca, and Medina, are located.

The Minister highlighted that the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions turned into an influential platform for global dialogue.

During the meeting, the sides debated prospects for further strengthening humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.


Photo: akorda.kz


