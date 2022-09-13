Go to the main site
    Religious Congress calls for international dialogue – Senate Speaker

    13 September 2022, 12:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev opened the XX session of the Secretariat of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the participants, Maulen Ashimbayev said that the VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions takes place in a crucial period for the global community. «The entire world is being influenced by the pandemic, conflicts, sanctions, climate change and other global problems. We all see the growing level of the geopolitical tense and conflicts occurring around the globe,» he said.

    In his words, distrust among the countries, wars, ongoing terrorist activity, lack of efficacy o f international organizations negatively affect the global situation.

    «In these conditions, our forum may send an important signal to the international community – calling for adialogue, overcoming the contradictions, cessation of the conflicts and achieving peace. The issue of the post-pandemic development will be among the major topics at the upcoming Congress,» he added.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

