Religion contributes to more balanced life in society, Pope Francis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital Pope Francis urged all to put aside history books and quit talks that for a long time planted suspicions and disrespect for religion as if it contributes to destabilization of the contemporary society, Kazinform reports.

«The heritage of the state atheism, atheism that enjoyed over decades when even the word ‘religion’ said aloud could become a problem. But the fact is that religion is not a problem. Oppositely, it is a part of what contributes to a more balanced life in the society,» the Pope said.

The Pope said that we are in need of religion to satisfy the thirst in the world and the thirst for infinity living in each heart. Therefore, the key to truly human and integrated development is religious freedom.



