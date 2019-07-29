Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Relics of Paleolithic era found in N. Korea's southwest

    29 July 2019, 09:55

    NUR-SULTAN - SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Paleolithic fossils, stoneware, and other remains have been found in North Korea's southwestern region, Yonhap cites state media.

    Faculty and researchers of Kimilsung University found the remains -- five pieces of stone tools, three pieces of bone tools and 732 pieces of fossil bones -- dating back to the later period of the era near the Ryesong River, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

    The discovery marked the first time for relics of the Paleolithic age to be found near the Ryesong River, the report said.

    Author:

    World News Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana