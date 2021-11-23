Reintegration of nationals returned from conflict zones debated btw Kazakhstan and UN

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The high-level dialogue on criminal prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration of nationals returned from combat zones using Kazakhstan’s experience took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kazinform reports.

The event was held by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID), Office of the Kazakh Commissioner for Human Rights, and Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The discussion took place as part of the visit of Executive Director of the UNODC, Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna Ms. Ghada Fathy Waly to examine Kazakhstan’s experience in implementing together with the UNODC programs of rehabilitation and reintegration of nationals returned from combat zones. During the event, challenges and new tasks facing Kazakhstan in the area were also discussed.

Sharing of information on the implementation of a number of UNSC resolutions, including Resolution 1373 on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts and other key instruments of the UN, took place.

The event was joined by officials of the Kazakh President’s Administration and other government bodies, foreign diplomatic corps, accredited in the country.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, countering threats posed by foreign terrorist fighters was at the center of attention of Kazakhstan during its non-permanent membership in the UNSC in 2017/18.

«During these years Resolution 2396 on foreign terrorist fighters and the Code of Conduct towards achieving a world free of terrorism with support from international partners were adopted,» he said.

Ms. Waly, pointed to Kazakhstan’s considerable contribution to the implementation of humanitarian operations aiming at returning citizens from combat zones, their further rehabilitation and integration into society.

In her words, the country took a number of significant measures for preventing and combating violent extremism and terrorism, among them returning children and women recruited by terrorist and violent extremist groups from combat zones, and further supporting them through rehabilitation and reintegration programs.