Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 August 2022 14:33

Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Energy Minister made public what measures are planned for the reinforcement of the electric power system in the southern and western zones of the Unified Energy System, Kazinform reports.

«340 MW of electric power was put into service so far, 240 MW more will be commissioned this year,» Minister Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing.

The same time the national electric system is being updated as of now. Reinforcement of the electric system of the western energy zone will come to an end next year. Development of the feasibility study of the reinforcement of the electric power system of the southern energy zone has started to define the project implementation period and parameters. All the tasks set by the Head of State are constantly monitored by the Ministry and will be developed at a set date.


Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive