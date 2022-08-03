3 August 2022 14:33

Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Energy Minister made public what measures are planned for the reinforcement of the electric power system in the southern and western zones of the Unified Energy System, Kazinform reports.

«340 MW of electric power was put into service so far, 240 MW more will be commissioned this year,» Minister Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing.

The same time the national electric system is being updated as of now. Reinforcement of the electric system of the western energy zone will come to an end next year. Development of the feasibility study of the reinforcement of the electric power system of the southern energy zone has started to define the project implementation period and parameters. All the tasks set by the Head of State are constantly monitored by the Ministry and will be developed at a set date.