Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Rehabilitation centre for children with autism opened in N Kazakhstan

    3 October 2019, 17:25

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A rehabilitation centre for children with autistic disorders was opened in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As the regional administration informs, the centre offers comfortable conditions for children, innovative teaching methodologies and highly qualified specialists. The children will be able to undergo diagnostics, comprehensive rehabilitation and social adaptation there.

    «It’s a long awaited event for parents and children,» Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov says.

    Inclusive classrooms for children with autism will be opened in each district of the region by the end of the year. 200 teachers underwent special training in the summer.

    More than 400 children in the North Kazakhstan region have autistic disorders. Most of them live in Petropavlovsk.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil