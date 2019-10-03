Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Rehabilitation centre for children with autism opened in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 October 2019, 17:25
Rehabilitation centre for children with autism opened in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A rehabilitation centre for children with autistic disorders was opened in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the regional administration informs, the centre offers comfortable conditions for children, innovative teaching methodologies and highly qualified specialists. The children will be able to undergo diagnostics, comprehensive rehabilitation and social adaptation there.

photo

«It’s a long awaited event for parents and children,» Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov says.

Inclusive classrooms for children with autism will be opened in each district of the region by the end of the year. 200 teachers underwent special training in the summer.

More than 400 children in the North Kazakhstan region have autistic disorders. Most of them live in Petropavlovsk.

photo

photo

photo

Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media