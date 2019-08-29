Rehabilitation center for nuclear test victims to be opened in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM At a meeting with the deputies of the maslikhat (local administration) and public of Semey, Deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan region Assem Nussupova reported on the results of the analysis of medical and social rehabilitation of Semipalatinsk nuclear test victims, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Assem Nussupova, 56,492 disabled people are living in the region today. 17 organizations provide special services to them. 2 of them are located in Semey and offer rehabilitation services to 553 adults.

She noted that the region needed a specialized center for rehabilitation of the people who suffered from the consequences of nuclear tests.

«We have already submitted the project on construction of a rehabilitation center in Semey to the Ministry of Economy. We hope that the project will be approved in 2021-2023. The Center will offer rehabilitation procedures to the victims of nuclear tests, including children aged from 1.5 to 18. The Center will be able to accommodate 150 people simultaneously,» she said.

Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov backed the initiative, but added that the process should be accelerated. He proposed to use a building of a recreation center in Karagaily micro-district. He charged to establish a special commission for discussing this issue and to draft a PPP project together with the Semey Mayor’s Office in two months, while the economy and finance department was charged to allocate financing. «As per the PPP contract, the Center will provide treatment and rehabilitation services, first and utmost, to the c hildren from large and low-income families as well as to the children whose parents suffered from the nuclear tests,» Danial Akhmetov stressed.

According to the regional and local administrations, more than 999,000 people have received the Semipalatinsk nuclear test victims' status since 1992. These people are paid one-time cash assistance. 1,037 people have already received compensation to the amount of 26.7mn tenge.



