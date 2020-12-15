Rehabilitation center for kids with special needs unveiled in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A rehabilitation center for children with special needs has been unveiled in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

The new rehabilitation center for children opened doors under the Atyrau regional children’s hospital.

The new center will support children with special needs. 21 specialists work at the modernly equipped center. It is expected to intake up to 50 children with special needs per month. Up to 600 children with special needs will get necessary treatment at the center annually.

Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov attended the unveiling ceremony of the center and revealed that the duration of rehabilitation will last for 21 days on average. The little patients, according to him, will be offered 2-3 stages of rehabilitation.



