    Rehab centers for disabled children to be opened in 6 Kazakh rgns with Kazakhstan halkyna fund’s support

    1 March 2023, 16:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Board of Trustees of Kazakhstan halkyna public fund took place Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the fund’s press service.

    During the meeting, the charity project ‘QH Onaltu ortalyktary’ (Rehabilitation centers) aimed at providing comprehensive rehabilitation assistance to children with disabilities by opening and equipping six rehabilitation centers in Zhetysu, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions as well as in Shymkent city was passed.

    The target group includes children from 1.5 to 18 years old.

    The Kazakhstan halkyna public fund is set to provide funds amounting to around 1.5 billion tenge for equipping the centers.

    In addition, the fund extended the funding period for Tusau keser charity project for another year. Five health and fitness centers for disabled children for 46 million tenge were opened in Semey, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, and Astana cities as part of the project.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

