Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Rehab centers for disabled children to be opened in 6 Kazakh rgns with Kazakhstan halkyna fund’s support

1 March 2023, 16:15
Rehab centers for disabled children to be opened in 6 Kazakh rgns with Kazakhstan halkyna fund’s support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Board of Trustees of Kazakhstan halkyna public fund took place Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the fund’s press service.

During the meeting, the charity project ‘QH Onaltu ortalyktary’ (Rehabilitation centers) aimed at providing comprehensive rehabilitation assistance to children with disabilities by opening and equipping six rehabilitation centers in Zhetysu, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions as well as in Shymkent city was passed.

The target group includes children from 1.5 to 18 years old.

The Kazakhstan halkyna public fund is set to provide funds amounting to around 1.5 billion tenge for equipping the centers.

In addition, the fund extended the funding period for Tusau keser charity project for another year. Five health and fitness centers for disabled children for 46 million tenge were opened in Semey, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, and Astana cities as part of the project.


Related news
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Italy gives green light to build world's longest suspension bridge
Turkestan rgn to complete construction of sulphur acid plant by late 2025
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Kazakhstan adds 34 daily cases of COVID-19 cases
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz

News