10 August 2022 17:11

Regular meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held in Cholpon-Ata

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Cholpon-Ata (Issyk-Kul) on Aug. 25 - 26, the Kyrgyz president's press service reported, Kabar reports.

The upcoming event will be chaied by Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic - Chairman of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Akylbek Zhaparov.

The event will be attended by the heads of governments of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, observer states, the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, as well as the heads of governments of the invited states.

The agenda of the meeting includes the formation of a common gas market for the integration association, financing of industrial cooperation, regulation of the alcohol market, and the establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company. In addition, a number of bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings will be held on the sidelines of the forum.

In addition, on Aug. 25-26, 2022, the first CIS and EAEU Youth Forum will be held on the sidelines of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be attended by more than 200 participants from the CIS and EAEU countries.

The forum, which brought together youth activists, civil servants and novice diplomats from the member countries of the EAEU and the CIS, is aimed at expanding the processes of interaction between the youth of the countries of the union and the CIS, creating new opportunities for the implementation of youth initiatives, social and professional self-realization of the younger generation.













Фото: kabar.kg