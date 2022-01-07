Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Regions with stable situation to gradually lift state of emergency, President

    7 January 2022, 16:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Regions with stable situation will gradually lift the state of emergency,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    In his address to the nation the President thanked the people in the regions who maintained peaceful demonstrations. As a result of the dialogue a compromise was achieved, there were developed solutions on the pressing socioeconomic problems.

    Earlier, the Head of State announced that the situation taken place in Almaty region has stabilized. The state of emergency imposed yielded results.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri