Regions with stable situation to gradually lift state of emergency, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Regions with stable situation will gradually lift the state of emergency,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In his address to the nation the President thanked the people in the regions who maintained peaceful demonstrations. As a result of the dialogue a compromise was achieved, there were developed solutions on the pressing socioeconomic problems.

Earlier, the Head of State announced that the situation taken place in Almaty region has stabilized. The state of emergency imposed yielded results.