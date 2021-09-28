Regions of Kazakhstan with highest volume of investment named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov named regions of Kazakhstan with the highest volume of investment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his report at the Government session on Tuesday, Minister Atamkulov said two regions of Kazakhstan demonstrate the high volume of investment – 28 projects to the tune of 699.9 billion tenge.

«14 projects with the volume of investment of 469.7 billion tenge are to be commissioned in East Kazakhstan region. 14 projects to the tune of 230.2 billion tenge are to be put into service in Karaganda region,» the minister said.

Beibut Atamkulov noted that 28 projects worth 296 billion tenge had been commissioned as of September. Within the framework of these projects over 3,500 workplaces have been created.

Investment projects in nine regions of the country are 80% ready, while more investment projects are being implemented at an average pace in six regions of Kazakhstan. At least two regions – Kyzylorda and Almaty – lag behind in terms of implementation of their respective investment projects.

Minister Atamkulov also urged the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola region to step up work on investment projects.



