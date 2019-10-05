Regional Front Office for Investors’ Support opened in Almaty region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The front office for investment attraction and investors’ support has opened in Almaty region. The office was launched in line with the Government’s order to establish special front offices for investors across the country. The office, operating on the principle of «one-stop shop», is located in Almaty city (112 Zheltoksan Street).

«The front office, operating on «one-stop shop» principle, provides not only comfortable conditions for obtaining public services, but also availability and transparency of procedures as well as effective interaction with authorities,» said Birzhan Kaneshev, Deputy CEO of KAZAKH INVEST.

The front office will house specialists from local executive bodies, public service centers, Atameken Regional Chambers of Entrepreneurs, Damu Entrepreneurship Fund, socio-entrepreneurial corporations (SEC), migration, customs and tax authorities, as well as public notaries and translators, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

At the front office, all investors and businessmen will be served in nine areas, namely in provision of public services, project support, marketing and accounting services, procurement consultations, CT KZ certification, assistance from financial institutions and development institutes, protection of rights and legitimate interests of business, as well as assistance in solving all migration, customs and tax issues.

There are 34 investment projects worth $3.8 billion registered by KAZAKH INVEST Monitoring System for Almaty region. 12 of them are under construction now, while 22 projects are at the development stage. 10 projects will be implemented by the end of the year and will let create 1,200 jobs.

JSC KAZAKH INVEST is a subordinate organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. KAZAKH INVEST, acting as a «single negotiator» on behalf of the Government of the country, provides a full range of services to support investment projects, including registration, obtaining various permits and approvals required for the implementation of investment activities in Kazakhstan.