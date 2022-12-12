Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Regional authorities blamed for loss of promising investment projects

12 December 2022, 13:16
Regional authorities blamed for loss of promising investment projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed regional authorities for losing foreign investors as Kazakhstan realized only 15% of investment projects in the outgoing year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President Tokayev had some harsh words to say to governors of regions at the extended session of the Kazakh Government on Monday.

He said that despite a pool of promising investment projects had been formed at his instruction, in 2022 the country managed to implement only 43 out of 284 planned ones, that is 15%. Those 15% mean dozens of thousands of potential workplaces have not been created and Kazakhstan’s economy has not benefited from billions of tenge those projects would bring.

Although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the President, does its best to spark the interest of foreign investors and bring them to Kazakhstan, investment projects come to a halt in the regions as the local authorities seem to be unable to administrate them.

The Head of State reminded that regional authorities are the ones responsible for investment projects in the regions and charged Prime Minsiter Alikhan Smailov to discuss the problem at the upcoming session of the Economic Policy Council.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
‘Brushing problems under the carpet’ attitude led to major consequences - President on Ekibastuz accident
Kazakh Government introduces measures to lower inflation – PM
Read also
Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market
Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises
‘Brushing problems under the carpet’ attitude led to major consequences - President on Ekibastuz accident
Government begins implementation of President's election platform - Smailov
Kazakh Government introduces measures to lower inflation – PM
Inflation hits historical record in past 14 years - President
Kazakh Government’s extended meeting begins
News Partner
Popular
1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
2 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12
5 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed

News