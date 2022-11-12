Reforms proposed by Kazakh President will create a balance of all branches of government, view

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in New Delhi organized a round table with participation of socio-political and scientific and expert communities, as well as media representatives of the host country to cover the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan and the political reforms being carried out by the Head of State.

Opening the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbaev dwelled in detail on the constitutional reforms taking place in the country since the beginning of 2022, strengthening the role of Parliament, expanding citizen participation in political processes and further strengthening the protection of human rights as part of building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The participants of the round table were also acquainted with the current electoral legislation of the country and the equal conditions created for the realization of the constitutional rights of citizens.

Dr. Pravesh Kumar Gupta, senior researcher at India's largest analytical center «Vivekananda International Foundation» (VIF), noted that this year Kazakhstan entered a new era of development thanks to the effective leadership of the President of Kazakhstan Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The mission of building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan he envisions is a people-centered approach. According to him, the continuation of political modernization should include structural economic reforms that can meet the needs of a large part of the population.

In turn, the founder, editor and political commentator of the «Business Central Asia» magazine, Mr. Indervir Singh, stressed that the reforms proposed by President Tokayev will create a balance of all branches of government. The system of checks and balances will be subject to transformation where the ultimate goal is to strengthen the role of the people in the governance of the country. The constitutional novel proposed by the President will significantly reduce the risks of power monopolization. This reformist change will mark the beginning of a new political era.

Commenting on the decision of President Tokayev on the amnesty of individual participants in the January events, a major Indian entrepreneur, managing director of MAK Projects and Rooshna Constructions, Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, citing the father of the nation of India Hon’ble Mahatma Gandhi «The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong», - said that the decision by the President of Kazakhstan to grant amnesty to the first-time offenders in the January 2022 riots is a noble gesture and landmark decision not only in the history of Kazakhstan but in the history in the world politics. The opportunity given to the people to improve is welcomed and appreciated by the entire world community. The President of Kazakhstan, as noted by Dr. Ali Khan, has set a precedent for other leaders to follow.

At the end of the meeting, the participants also discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and noted the importance of organizing such meetings in this format.

