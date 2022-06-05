Go to the main site
    Referendum voter turnout passes 50% in Kazakhstan

    5 June 2022, 15:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Voter turnout stood at 53.43% as 6,262,973 Kazakhstanis cast their ballots as of 2:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, member of the Central Commission for the Referendum Anastasiya Shchegortsova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Shchegortsova, a total of 6,262,973 citizens of Kazakhstan received voter ballots as of 2:00 pm, or 53.43% of the voters.

    She said that it was necessary for 50 percent of the registered voters to turn out in order for the referendum to be considered valid.

    Voter turnout according to regions and cities as of 2:00 pm:

    Akmola region - 56.89%

    Aktobe region 45.64%

    Almaty region - 58.07%

    Atyrau region - 50.68%

    West Kazakhstan region - 53.58%

    Zhambyl region - 63.46%

    Karaganda region - 61.08%

    Kostanay region - 62.47%

    Kyzylorda region - 65.03%

    Mangistau region - 43.36%

    Pavlodar region - 57.79%

    North Kazakhstan region - 62.41%

    Turkestan region - 53.63%

    East Kazakhstan region 64.21%

    Nur-Sultan city 41.13%

    Almaty city - 23.06%

    Shymkent city - 59.32%

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Referendum
