Referendum: Vote counting begins at more than 8 thou polling stations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Voting in the referendum ended at more than eight thousand polling stations as of 8:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of now, 8,089 polling stations are closed to voters in 12 regions of the country as vote counting has begun. Voting is nearly complete at 17 sites at Kazakh embassies in 10 countries of the world.

Due to time differences, voting at 1,858 polling stations in five regions of the country, namely Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions, is to end at 9:00 pm Nur-Sultan time. Voting is underway at 48 overseas sites.

As many as 10,012 polling stations were set up across the country for the referendum. 65 more sites were set up in 52 countries.

Voter turnout stood at 65.04% with 7,624,641 Kazakhstanis casting their ballots as of 6:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.



