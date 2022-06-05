Go to the main site
    Referendum in Kazakhstan: Voter turnout at 65% as 7.6mln people cast their votes

    5 June 2022, 18:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Voter turnout stood at 65.04% with 7,624,641 Kazakhstanis casting their ballots as of 6:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, member of the Central Commission for the Referendum Shavkat Utemissov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Utemissov, a total of 7,624,641 citizens of Kazakhstan received voter ballots as of 6:00 pm, or 65.04% of those voting.

    Voter turnout according to regions and cities as of 6:00 pm:

    Akmola region - 69.07%

    Aktobe region 55.09%

    Almaty region - 68.1%

    Atyrau region - 62.45%

    West Kazakhstan region - 65.49%

    Zhambyl region - 68.1%

    Karaganda region - 73.31%

    Kostanay region - 71.07%

    Kyzylorda region - 75.02%

    Mangistau region - 59.14%

    Pavlodar region - 72.88%

    North Kazakhstan region - 73.12%

    Turkestan region - 78.24%

    East Kazakhstan region - 72.76%

    Nur-Sultan city - 53.87%

    Almaty city - 29.82%

    Shymkent city - 69.55%

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Referendum
