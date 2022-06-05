Referendum in Kazakhstan: Voter turnout at 65% as 7.6mln people cast their votes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Voter turnout stood at 65.04% with 7,624,641 Kazakhstanis casting their ballots as of 6:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, member of the Central Commission for the Referendum Shavkat Utemissov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Utemissov, a total of 7,624,641 citizens of Kazakhstan received voter ballots as of 6:00 pm, or 65.04% of those voting.
Voter turnout according to regions and cities as of 6:00 pm:
Akmola region - 69.07%
Aktobe region 55.09%
Almaty region - 68.1%
Atyrau region - 62.45%
West Kazakhstan region - 65.49%
Zhambyl region - 68.1%
Karaganda region - 73.31%
Kostanay region - 71.07%
Kyzylorda region - 75.02%
Mangistau region - 59.14%
Pavlodar region - 72.88%
North Kazakhstan region - 73.12%
Turkestan region - 78.24%
East Kazakhstan region - 72.76%
Nur-Sultan city - 53.87%
Almaty city - 29.82%
Shymkent city - 69.55%