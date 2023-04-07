Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Reed fires completely extinguished in wetlands in Atyrau region

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 April 2023, 15:26
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The reed fires occurred off the coast of the Caspian Sea in Atyrau region were fully eliminated as of 9:30pm on April 6, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Akzhaiyk state natural reserve’s information the reed fires engulfed a total of 1,200 hectares of land. No damage was done to the flora and fauna.

The blaze occurred in the wetlands off the Caspian Sea coast 30km away from Damby village, Atyrau region, at 9:12 am on April 2.

The emergency situations department said that it immediately deployed forces and means after detecting the fire hotbeds. The fire suppression efforts were hampered by gusty wind, as well as wet conditions and dense vegetation.

Around 260 tons of water were dumped from a helicopter to help extinguish the fires.


Atyrau region   Natural disasters  
