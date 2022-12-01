Reduction of charter capital of MOST Holding Limited

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - MOST Holding Limited, incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 201240900256, registered office: 251-252 office, С4.1 Bloc, 55/20 Mangilik El ave., Nur-Sultan, Republic of Kazakhstan, acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Centre»

and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, represented by the Director/Chief Executive Officer Akhmetsadykov Mirat Erkinbekovich, notifies that on December 16th, 2022 the shareholders of MOST Holding Limited will make a resolution to reduce the authorized capital, Kazinform reports.

The share capital of the Company is to be reduced from four hundred one thousand two (401 002) United States Dollars and sixty-two (62) cents to three hundred thirty-one thousand two (331 002) United States Dollars and sixty-two (62) cents. Thus, the authorised share capital of the Company will be three hundred thirty-one thousand two (331 002) United States Dollars and sixty-two (62) cents, represented by ten thousand (1 000) Class A Ordinary Shares, with a nominal value of ten (10) cents and two thousand four hundred forty-four (2 444) Class B Ordinary Shares, with a nominal value of one hundred ten (110) United States Dollars and thirty-eight (38) cents. The reduction shall have effect from December 16th, 2022.



