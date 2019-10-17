NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Reduction of charter capital of Green Future Invest Ltd.

«Green Future Invest» Ltd., incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 190740900069, registered office: Suite 145, 55/17 Mangilik El Avenue, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Centre» and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, represented by the Senior Executive Officer/Director Nurlan Kussainovich Rakhmetov, notifies that on November 8, 2019 the sole shareholder of «Green Future Invest» Ltd. will make a resolution to reduce the authorized capital. The share capital of the Company is to be reduced from five hundred thousand (500,000) United States Dollars to one hundred and fifty thousand (150,000) United States Dollars. Thus, the authorised share capital of the Company will be one hundred and fifty thousand (150,000) United States Dollars, represented by three hundred (300) Shares, with a nominal value of five hundred (500) in United States Dollars. The reduction shall have effect from November 8, 2019.