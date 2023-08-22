Go to the main site
    Reduction of charter capital of Begame Ltd

    22 August 2023, 20:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - «Begame» Ltd., incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 210340900219, registered office: 17, Sauran street, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Centre» and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, notifies that on August 31, 2023 the sole shareholder of «Begame» Ltd. will make a resolution to reduce the authorized capital, Kazinform reports.

    The share capital of the Company is to be reduced from five hundred thousand (500,000) United States Dollars to five hundred (500) United States Dollars. Thus, the authorised share capital of the Company will be five hundred (500) United States Dollars, represented by five hundred (500) Shares, with a nominal value of one (1) in United States Dollars. The reduction shall have effect from August 31, 2023.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Astana International Financial Centre
