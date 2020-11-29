Go to the main site
    Red zone: Kostanay rgn extends lockdown until Dec 7

    29 November 2020, 14:18

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region prolonged strict COVID-19 restrictions measures until December 7, 2020. Chief state sanitary doctor of the region Vladimir Nechitaylo signed the corresponding decree.

    Kostanay region as well as East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Akmola regions are in the high risk zone or red zone.

    Operations of sports facilities, pools are suspended. Saunas are allowed to work from 09:00 a.m. until 07:00 p.m. Movement is restricted across the region. It is forbidden to enter and leave the region and cities of Kostanay and Rudnyi. Long-distance public service is also suspended.

    There are 20 sanitary posts on the regions.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

